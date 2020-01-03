FLINTON — The Glendale girls basketball team picked up a 34-23 win Friday evening against visiting Williamsburg.
Olivia Reese led the Lady Vikings with 13 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Kyla Campbell added 10 boards for Glendale, which improved to 7-2 with the win.
The Lady Pirates won the jayvee game, 28-25. Bailee Wimberly and Casey Kuhn each had six points for Glendale.
The Lady Vikings are back in action Wednesday at Curwensville.
Glendale—34
Reese 2 8 11 13, Campbell 2 1 2 5, Lukehart 2 2 2 8, Noel 3 0 1 6, Vereshack 0 2 4 2, Best 0 0 0 0, C. Kuhn 0 0 1 0. Totals: 9 13-21 34.
Williamsburg—23
Woodruff 1 1 4 3, Webb 2 2 2, Lynn 0 0 0 0, Brenneman 4 0 0 8, Norris 5 0 0 10, Carper 0 0 0 0, Ward 0 0 2 0, Bem 0 0 0 0. Totals; 10 3 8 23.
Three-pointers: Reese, Lukehart 2
Score by Quarters
Williamsburg 4 6 5 8—23
Glendale 8 10 10 6—34