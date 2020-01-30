WILLIAMSBURG — The Glendale girls basketball team defeated host Williamsburg 51-42 on Thursday.
Kyla Campbell led three Lady Vikings in double figures with 17 points and added 10 rebounds. Olivia Reese netted 12 points and Hanna Noel scored 10.
Glendale improved to 12-6 overall and 5-6 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Vikings host Claysburg-Kimmel Monday.
Glendale—51
Reese 3 5-9 12, Campbell 4 8-12 17, Lukehart 2 0-0 6, Noel 4 0-0 10, Vereshack 0 2-4 2, Downs 0 1-2 1, Sinclair 0 0-0 0, Best 1 1-2 3, C. Kuhn 0 0-0 0, C. Richards 0 0-0 0, A. Richards 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 17-29 51.
Williamsburg—42
Woodruff 3 5-7 11, Lynn 1 0-0 2, Caldewood 0 0-0 0, Brenneman 1 0-0 2, Norris 2 3-4 7, Carper 2 0-0 4, Ward 2 1-6 5, Simpson 3 0-0 8, Bem 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 9-17 42.
Three-pointers: Reese, Campbell, Lukehart 2, Noel 2; Simpson 2, Bem.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 10 13 10 18—51
Williamsburg 16 5 9 12—42