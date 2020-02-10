FLINTON — The Glendale girls basketball team finished off a perfect Moshannon Valley League slate with a 64-48 victory over West Branch Monday evening at Donald A. Kitko Gymnasium.
The Lady Vikings had already clinched the MVL title, and ended with an 8-0 record in the league.
Glendale led 17-6 after one quarter and took a 31-15 advantage to the half.
The teams each scored 33 second-half points.
Kyla Campbell paced the Lady Vikings with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Madison Lukehart added 16 points, while Olivia Reese netted 10. Deb Downs pulled down seven rebounds for Glendale, which ended the regular season with a record of 14-8.
Downs and Lukehart were honored as part of Senior Night festivities.
Sarah Betts paced the Lady Warriors with 22 points. Tory Kalke scored 14.
West Branch ends its season with a record of 6-16. The Lady Warriors were 5-3 in the MVL.
Glendale will return to action next week in the District 6 playoffs against an opponent yet to be determined.
Glendale—64
Reese 3 3-8 10, Campbell 8 5-7 22, Lukehart 6 0-0 16, Noel 1 1-2 3, Vereshack 3 0-0 6, Downs 1 0-0 2, Sinclair 1 0-0 2, Best 1 0-2 2, C. Kuhn 0 0-0 0, C. Richards 0 0-0 0, A. Richards 0 0-0 0, Wimberly 0 0-0 0, B. Kuhn 0 0-0 0, Taylor 0 1-2 1, Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 10 21 64.
West Branch—48
Parks 1 0-0 2, Cantolina 1 0-0 3, Kalke 5 2-2 14, S. Betts 7 6-8 22, Mertz 2 2-6 7, H. Betts 0 0-0 0, McGonigol 0 0-0 0, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 10-16 48.
Three-pointers: Reese, Campbell, Lukehart 4; Cantolina, Mertz, S. Betts 2, Kalke 2.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 6 9 15 18—48
Glendale 17 14 15 18—64