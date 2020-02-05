FLINTON — Glendale’s Olivia Reese led four players in double figures, scoring 17 points in the Lady Vikings’ 64-26 win over visiting Curwensville Wednesday evening at Donald A. Kitko Gymnasium.
Hanna Noel (12), Kyla Campbell (11) and Madison Lukehart (10) also scored in double digits for the Lady Vikings, who led 18-6 after one quarter and 36-14 by the half.
Alyssa Bakaysa, Hannah Condon, Skylar Pentz and Jaiden Weber each scored four points for Curwensville, which dropped to 4-15 overall and 2-4 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Glendale improved to 13-6 overall and 7-0 in the MVL, which it clinched with the win and West Branch’s loss to Harmony.
The Lady Vikings are back in action today at Mount Union.
Curwensville hosts Sheffield on Friday.
Glendale—64
Reese 8 1 1 17, Campbell 5 1 2 11, Lukehart 4 0 0 10, Noel 5 0 0 12, Vereshack 2 0 2 4, Downs 0 0 0 0, Sinclair 1 2 2 4, C. Kuhn 3 0 0 6, C. Richards 0 0 0 0, A. Richards 0 0 0 0, Wimberly 0 0 0 0, B. Kuhn 0 0 0 0, Taylor 0 0 0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 4 7 64.
Curwensville—26
Condon 2 0 0 4, Swindell 1 0 0 3, Jacobson 0 1 2 1, Bakaysa 2 0 0 4, Henry 1 0 0 2, Guiher 0 0 0 0, Pentz 2 0 0 4, Cossar 0 2 2 2, Weber 1 2 2 4, Caldwell 1 0 0 2. Totals: 10 5 6 26.
Three pointers: Noel 2, Lukehart 2; Swindell.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 6 8 6 6—26
Glendale 18 18 18 10—64