WILLIAMSBURG — The Glendale girls basketball team topped Northern Bedford 58-36 Thursday evening at the Williamsburg Tournament.
Kyla Campbell led the Lady Vikings with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Olivia Reese added 21 points. Hanna Noel dished out five assists.
Glendale led 29-19 at the half and was up 34-26 after three before putting the Lady Panthers away with a 24-10 fourth quarter.
The Lady Vikings, who improved to 5-2, play for the tourney title tonight at 7:30.
Northern Bedford—36
S. Heck 0 0-0 0, Johnson 2 3-4 9, Snider 2 2-2 7, Kochara 7 0-0 14, Kirchman 1 2-2 4, Hall 0 0-0 0, Higgins 0 0-0 0, E. Heck 0 0-0 0, Ritchey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 7-8 36.
Glendale—58
Reese 8 2-3 21, Campbell 8 5-7 25, Lukehart 1 0-0 3, Noel 1 0-0 2, Vereshack 1 0-0 2, Sinclair 0 0-0 0, Downs 0 0-0 0, Best 0 0-0 0, C. Kuhn 1-1 5, C. Richards 0 0-0 , A. Richards 0 0-0 0, Wimberly 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, B. Kuhn 0 0-0 0, Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 8-12 58.
Three-pointers: Campbell 4, Reese 3, Lukehart.
Score by Quarters
Northern Bedford 11 8 7 10—36
Glendale 17 12 5 24—58