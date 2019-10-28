ALTOONA — The Glendale volleyball team was swept by host Bishop Guilfoyle Monday in the first round of the District 6 class A playoffs.
The eighth-seeded Lady Marauders topped the Lady Vikings by scores of 25-18, 25-6 and 25-18.
Olivia Reese led Glendale with nine kills and 12 digs.
Hanna Noel added 10 digs, one block, four service points and an ace.
Bailee Wimberly chipped in with five service points.
Glendale ends its season with a record of 12-8.
Bishop Guilfoyle travels to Northern Cambria today in a quarterfinal matchup.