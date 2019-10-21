FLINTON — The Glendale volleyball team swept visiting Tussey Mountain 25-15, 25-9 and 25-16 Monday evening to close out its regular season with a record of 1-7.
Olivia Reese led the Lady Vikings with 17 kills, 18 digs and seven service points.
Olivia Spanik added 11 kills, 10 digs and five service points.
Kyla Campbell paced Glendale in service points with 14, while Katianne Rydbom collected nine.
The Lady Vikings won the jayvee contest 25-19, 16-25 and 15-5 to improve to 14-5.
Glendale is back in action in the District 6 playoffs against an opponent yet to be named and a date, site and time to be determined.