MOUNT UNION —The Glendale girls basketball team dropped a 53-45 decision on the road Thursday evening at Mount Union.
The Lady Vikings led 11-10 after one before falling behind 23-20 at the half. Mount Union won the third quarter 15-9 and held on for the win.
Kyla Campbell led Glendale with 14 points. Olivia Reese added 10.
The Lady Vikings dropped to 13-8 overall and 5-8 in the Inter County Conference.
Glendale won the jayvee game 29-9. Cindy Richards led all scorers with six points.
The Lady Vikings finish their regular season slate Monday, hosting West Branch.
Glendale—45
Reese 3 4-4 10, Campbell 3 6-6 14, Lukehart 2 0-0 6, Noel 1 0-0 2, Vereshack 1 2-2 4, Sinclair 1 0-0 2, Best 1 0-0 2, C. Kuhn 2 0-0 5. Totals: 14 12-12 45.
Mount Union—53
Gardner 3 1-2 7, Sheeder 1 1-1 3, Woodard 6 1-2 13, Brumbaugh 3 2-2 7, Posey 7 7-10 21. Totals: 21 11-17 53.
Three pointers: Campbell 2, Lukehart 2, Kuhn 1.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 11 9 9 16—45
Mount Union 10 13 15 15—53