ALEXANDRIA — The Glendale girls basketball team suffered its first loss of the season on Friday, dropping a 65-27 decision to host Juniata Valley.
Olivia Reese led the Lady Vikings with 10 points.
Glendale dipped to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Hornets won the jayvee game 33-29. Bree Kuhn and Riley Best each had seven for Glendale, which is back in action Tuesday at Bellwood-Antis.
Glendale—27
Reese 4 1-1 10, Campbell 2 2-4 6, Lukehart 1 0-0 3, Noel 2 0-0 4, Vereshack 0 1-2 1, Sinclair 0 0-0 0, Best 0 0-0 0, Kuhn 1 0-0 3, C. Richards 0 0-0 0, A. Richards 0 0-0 0, Wimberly 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 4-6 27.
Juniata Valley—65
O. Smith 3 0-0 6, A. Taylor 5 5-5 18, H. Taylor 6 0-0 14, H. Smith 4 7-8 16, Musser 2 1-1 5, Reed 1 0-0 2, Hartman 2 0-2 4, Hopsicker 0 0-0 0, Moskel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 13-16 65.
Three-pointers: Reese, Lukehart, Kuhn; A. Taylor 2, H. Taylor 2, H. Smith.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 5 5 7 10—27
Juniata Valley 18 14 27 6—65