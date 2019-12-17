BELLWOOD — The Glendale girls basketball team fell to host Bellwood-Antis 70-33 on Tuesday evening.
Hanna Noel and Olivia Reese each netted 11 points for the Lady Vikings, who slipped to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the Inter County Conference.
Alli Campbell scored 32 for Bellwood-Antis, which upped its record to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the ICC.
The Lady Vikings are back in action Friday, hosting Harmony.
Glendale—33
Reese 5 0-2 11, K. Campbell 0 6-8 6, Noel 5 0-0 11, Lukehart 0 0-0 0, Vereshack 0 0-0 0, Downs 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 0 0-0 0, Best 0 0-0 0, C. Kuhn 1 0-0 3, A. Richards 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 6-10 33.
Bellwood-Antis—70
A. Campbell 11 6-8 32, Haralson 3 3-4 9, McCaulsky 4 0-0 9, Shuke 0 2-2 2, Decker 5 0-0 14, Musselman 1 0-2 2, McCracken 1 0-0 2, Robison 0 0-0 0, Abbott 0 0-0 0, Partee 0 0-0 0, Watters 0 0-0 0, McConnell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 11-16 70.
Three-pointers: Reese, Noel, C. Kuhn; A. Campbell 4, McCaulsky, Decker 4.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 5 1 9 18—33
Bellwood 21 21 21 7—70