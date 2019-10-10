FLINTON — The Glendale volleyball team fell in five sets to visiting Juniata Valley on Thursday evening.
The Lady Vikings won the first two sets, 27-25 and 25-19, but dropped the final three by scores of 25-14, 25-20 and 15-7.
Olivia Reese led the way with 22 kills, 20 digs and 4 aces.
Kyla Campbell added 29 digs, 3 kills, and 2 blocks, while Hanna Noel had 22 digs, 6 kills, and a block.
Reese and Noel set the pace at the service line with 10 points apiece. Katianne Rydbom and Olivia Spanik each added 6.
The Lady Vikings slipped to 8-7 with the loss.
Glendale hosts St Joseph’s on Monday.