SAXTON — The Glendale volleyball team took down host Tussey Mountain in four sets on Monday. After dropping the first set 25-23, the Lady Vikings roared back to win 25-12, 25-16, and 25-22.
Olivia Reese led Glendale with 21 kills, 10 service points and four aces.
Hanna Noel recorded 19 assists. Carlie Cann notched 17 service points, while Riley Best, Kyla Campbell, Payton McCully and Alyssa Sinclair each had seven. McCully added five aces.
Glendale improved to 7-0 with the win.
The Lady Viking jayvee also improved to 7-0 with a 25-22, 25-20 victory.
Glendale hosts Williamsburg this evening.