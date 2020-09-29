FLINTON — The Glendale volleyball team swept visiting Williamsburg on Tuesday evening, winning by scores of 25-10, 25-11 and 25-9. The Lady Vikings improved to 8-0 with the victory.
Samantha Cherry paced Glendale with 17 service points, while Alyssa Sinclair recorded 12.
Hanna Noel registered 15 assists, eight service points, including four aces, and a kill.
Olivia Reese notched 10 kills, while Kyla Campbell picked up six. Campbell also had a block and two assists.
The Lady Vikings jayvee upped its record to 8-0 with a 25-19, 25-15 win.
Glendale hosts Mo Valley on Thursday.