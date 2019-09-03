BROOKVILLE — The Curwensville girls golf team topped host Brookville by 28 strokes during Tuesday’s Allegheny Mountain League meet.
Jensen Duke shot a 50 to lead the Lady Tide.
Lauren Tozer (64), Haylee Conklin (68) and Briana Swindell (69) also scored for Curwensville, which improved to
The Lady Tide are back in action Thursday at Ridgway.
Curwensville—251
Jensen Duke 50, Lauren Tozer 64, Haylee Conklin 68, Briana Swindell 69. Others: Taylor Simcox 74.
Brookville—279
Audry Barrett 62, Karlee Stiver 69, Kat Kelly 74, Taryn Hoffman 74.