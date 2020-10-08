BROCKWAY — The Curwensville girls soccer team trimmed Brockway 2-1 on Thursday.
Breanne Spencer had a goal and an assist to lead the Lady Tide.
She set up Emma Rebar, who gave Curwensville a 1-0 advantage late in the first half, then netted her goal five minutes into the second.
Curwensville improved to 5-3 with the win.
The Lady Tide host Punxsutawney on Tuesday.
Curwensville 2, Brockway 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Emma Rebar, C, (Breanne Spencer), 33:00.
Second Half
2. Spencer, C, (unassisted), 45:00.
3. Raegan Gelnette, B, (unassisted), 62:00.