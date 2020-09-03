CURWENSVILLE — For the third time in the past six seasons, the Curwensville girls soccer team is under the direction of a new head coach.
Maddie Williams, a special education teacher at Curwensville, took over the program this year for Brian Spencer, who served as the head coach of the Lady Tide the previous three seasons.
Williams, who began her time in the sport at the age of 3, played high school soccer for DuBois Central Catholic, where she was coached by her father Rusty Meyers. She also joined a club team called STN near Lock Haven when she was 10. The director of STN (and former Clarion University’s Women’s Soccer Coach) recruited Williams to play for the Golden Eagles, who she played with for two years before deciding to focus on her education.
“Being a Special Education major, I would have had to miss practices and games for my field experience in local schools, or vice versa, and the latter was not an option in my book,” Williams said.
However, Williams was able to remain in the sport by becoming a coach.
“During my freshman year, I started helping out with the local youth league, the Clarion River Valley Strikers,” Williams said. “When I could no longer play, I got my soccer fix through coaching for that league. I coached their U-10 team the whole way through finishing my Master’s degree at Clarion.”
Williams then happened to be at the right place at the right time to continue her coaching career at the varsity level.
“Right before finishing my degree, I saw an opening at Curwensville Area School District and applied,” she said. “I knew that I really wanted to live close to my hometown of DuBois and had heard incredible things about Curwensville’s special education program. I was hired and after just a couple days here, could tell that Curwensville was quickly starting to feel like home.
“My first year teaching here, I was the assistant coach for the DuBois Area High School’s soccer team. I heard that Curwensville was going to be hiring a coach at the same time my (now) husband (then my fiance) and I were looking to buy a home in the Curwensville area. I was certain that this little town was the place I wanted to be. Coaching is really important to me because I had so many incredible coaches growing up in the DuBois soccer program, and then playing for my dad in high school, so I wanted to make sure I did my part in creating those experiences for someone else.”
Williams inherits a program with loads of experience as 12 letterwinners, including five seniors, give her plenty to build around.
“Our team is coming into the 2020 fall season with so much experience,” Williams said. “Our captains, Maura Bunnell, Chloe Davis, and Emma Rebar, are doing a great job, and have been since February, in helping us prepare for our season.
“They do a great job leading their teammates and have such a strong presence on the soccer pitch. Hannah Bloom and Emma Crittenden, our other seniors, are just as dedicated to their teammates and bring a lot of soccer knowledge to the team. Not only do they have soccer experience but they have experience playing with one another which will help us so much ... most of our girls have been playing together since rec league.”
Joining the seniors as letterwinners are juniors Tenleigh Bumbarger, Breanne Spencer and Jordan Turner and sophomores Tiffany Bloom, Haylee Mullins, Abby Rebar and Madison Sheeder.
The letterwinners actually comprise the majority of the team as the Lady Tide have just a total of 17 on the varsity roster. But despite the low numbers, Williams says her squad is well-positioned for success.
“The numbers don’t worry me at all,” she said. “We have such a strong group of young ladies. There isn’t one person on the field that I think has one true position, except our goalie Maura Bunnell, whose home is 100 percent in the net. My girls are willing and able to move around to new positions. It is really exciting to have a team full of such coachable, versatile girls because we are able to try different combinations on the field.”
While the team is quite versatile, each of the girls have optimal positions, which Williams expect to give the Lady Tide a strong attack.
“We have an offensive powerhouse, led by Chloe Davis,” Williams said. “She will be controlling our midfield. We expect a huge presence in the midfield from sisters Emma and Abby Rebar, as well. But with girls like Emma Crittenden, Breanne Spencer, Jordan Turner, Haylee Mullins, and Madison Sheeder, thrown into that offensive mix, I feel strongly that we will give any defense a tough time. I’m also excited to see how newcomer Kadie Bressler will add to our offensive push.”
The defensive side is also in good hands according to Williams.
“It all starts with direction coming from our rock-solid goalie, Maura Bunnell,” she said. “With her and defenders Tenleigh Bumbarger and Jaiden Weber, we have a back triangle of serious soccer knowledge and talent.
“Just like in our midfield, we have another dynamic sister duo in our defense, Hannah and Tiffany Bloom. Cierra Caldwell and Kendra Turner bring the level of tenacity we need in our defense, and newcomer Maura Sheeder will fit in very well with them.”
With all the experience and talent on the team, expectations would likely be high most seasons, but with the uncertainty swirling around high school sports, Williams says just being able to play is what’s important.
“Talking about goals has been so interesting lately, especially since our top goals have been ‘get to play at least one game’ or ‘find a way to have senior night’ and even ‘make a way for parents to see their children play,’” Williams said. “My goals for this season are really just to get the girls as much experience and soccer knowledge as possible, but most importantly to help bring some normalcy back into their lives.
“It has been a tough year for everyone, everywhere, including these high school students. They have been robbed of so much. I look back on my high school years and am just overwhelmed with memories. I want to make sure that, win or lose, the girls get to enjoy this season, because they have earned it.”
Williams also has a long-term vision for the program.
“I want to help create a team climate that is about more than soccer,” she said. “I feel it is important to be able to connect with these young women and help lead them in various aspects of their lives. We need to go beyond the field and look at the whole picture. What can this incredible sport teach us about being productive members of society? How can the challenges I face during practices and games better prepare me for the obstacles that life will bring? How do I react to adversity? How can I use the platform that I have as a role model to inspire younger members of the community?
“I want to win games, I want to help girls advance in their soccer careers, and I want to establish a love and awareness of general fitness and nutrition in these young women, but I think we do our world a disservice if we limit our goals to what can be accomplished on the pitch.”
Williams is being assisted this season by Lenny Rebar, who was also an assistant under Spencer, and Vickie Bunnell.
The Lady Tide are scheduled to open the season Sept. 14 at Moshannon Valley.
Roster
Seniors
*Hannah Bloom, *Maura Bunnell, *Emma Crittenden, *Chloe Davis, *Emma Rebar.
Juniors
*Tenleigh Bumbarger, *Breanne Spencer, *Jordan Turner.
Sophomores
*Tiffany Bloom, Cierra Caldwell, *Haylee Mullins, *Abby Rebar, *Madison Sheeder, Kendra Turner, Jaiden Weber.
Freshmen
Kadie Bressler, Maura Sheeder.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
September
14—at Moshannon Valley, 6 p.m.; 15—at Redbank Valley; 22—Brockway; 24—Brookville.
October
1—at Punxsutawney; 3—at Brookville, 10 a.m.; 5—West Branch; 7—DuBois; 8—at Brockway, 5 p.m.; 13—Punxsutawney; 14—Moshannon Valley, 6 p.m.; 19—at West Branch; 21—Redbank Valley. 22—at Clearfield, TBA.
Matches begin at 4 p.m, unless noted