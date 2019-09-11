BROCKWAY — The Curwensville girls soccer team suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday, dropping a 5-0 decision to host Brockway.
The game was called due to lightning with 17 minutes left to play.
Brockway scored two times in the final minute of the first half to turn a 1-0 lead into a 3-0 advantage. Katie McMeekin and Chantell Britton scored 30 seconds apart in the final minute. Each had two goals in the game.
The Lady Rovers held a 20-8 advantage in shots.
Lady Tide keeper Maura Bunnell made 13 saves.
Brockway’s Mackenzie Overback stopped all eight shots she faced.
Curwensville slipped to 3-1 overall and in league play.
The Lady Tide are back in action today at the Bucktail Tournament, facing St. Marys.
Brockway 5, Curwensville 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Chanell Britten (Emily Botwright), 9:47.
2. Katie McMeekin, 39:01.
3. Britten (Danielle Wood), 39:31.
Second Half
4. McMeekin (Britten), 42:34.
5. Own goal (Morrigan Decker cross into box deflected in by Curwensville defender), 56:57.
Shots: Curwensville 8, Brockway 20.
Saves: Curwensville 13 (Maura Bunnell), Brockway 8 (Mackenzie Overbeck).
Corner kicks: Curwensville 5, Brockway 12.