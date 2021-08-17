CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville girls golf team lost just one senior from last year’s squad in Taylor Simcox, but the Lady Tide will miss her presence according to head coach Mike Bookhamer.
“We lost Taylor, and even though she struggled on the course at times, she was just a class kid,” he said. “All the kids looked to her. It’s going to be hard to replace her. “
Curwensville returns four letterwinners, including senior Megan McCracken who Bookhamer hopes can step into Simcox’s shoes.
“We’re hoping that she might be able to lead the team,” he said.
Juniors Abi Elensky and Skylar Pentz and sophomore Izzy Stephens also bring varsity experience with them.
“We’ve got some people that have golfed before, but we need somebody to step up and be the leader,” Bookhamer said. “I think Skylar Pentz may be able to do that. She has really improved over the summer. She’s taking the game seriously, and I think she is going to do really well.”
Unfortunately for the Lady Tide, no new golfers joined the team this season, leaving it with just four, a number Bookhamer would like to see higher.
“We’re going to try to recruit once I get back in school and get those numbers up a bit,” he said.
Despite the low numbers, Bookhamer says he thinks the Lady Tide can be competitive.
“If you have four or five good golfers that bust their butts like we do, I think you have a chance,” he said.
Curwensville will once again play a District 9 schedule even though the school has moved into the Inter County Conference for all sports. The ICC does not have any girls golf teams, so any girls that want to play join the boys team.
“Our girls team is going to stay separate, and we’re going to play our regular District 9 schedule,” Bookhamer said.
As for goals, Bookhamer says it’s all about improving and enjoying the game.
“We’re just trying to get better,” he said. “Just getting better every day and going out and shooting a better round that we did yesterday ... that’s what we want. We’re trying to teach the girls the game so they have a love of the game and they can play it for the rest of their lives. “
Curwensville opens the season today at Punxsutawney.
Roster
Seniors
*Megan McCracken.
Juniors
*Abi Elensky, *Skylar Pentz.
Sophomore
*Izzy Stephens.
Returning letterwinners
Schedule
August
19—at Punxsutawney. 23—at DuBois. 24—D-9 Meet at Eagles Ridge. 26—at Brockway. 31—at Brookville.
September
2—at Ridgway. 7—at DuBois. 9—D-9 Meet at Eagles Ridge. 13—Clearfield. 14—at Ridgway. 16—at Punxsutawney. 20—at Brookville. 21—at Clearfield. 23—at Brockway.
Matches begin at 3 p.m.