RIDGWAY — The Curwensville girls golf team won by forfeit Thursday at Ridgway as the Lady Elkers did not have enough to score as a team.
Jensen Duke led the Lady Tide with a 47, while Lauren Tozer shot a 54.
Briana Swindell and Taylor Simcox each carded 63s to round out the scoring for Curwensville, which is back in action Monday at DuBois.
Curwensville—227
Jensen Duke 47, Lauren Tozer 54, Briana Swindell 63, Taylor Simcox 63. Others: Haylee Conklin 68.
Ridgway—DNS
Lacey Moore 49, Kaitlynn Amachera 49, Alexa Sties 69.