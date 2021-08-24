CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville girls golf team hosted an Allegheny Mountain League meet Tuesday at Eagles Ridge Golf Club, shooting a 242 on their home course.
The Lady Tide went 3-2 on the day, beating Brookville (246), Brockway (247) and Ridgway (253), while falling to DuBois (193) and Punxsutawney (212).
Skylar Pentz paced Curwensville with a low round of 56. Megan McCracken, Abi Elensky and Izzy Stephens all shot a 62.
DuBois’ Alexas Pfeuffer was the medalist, shooting a 46. Teammates Sophia Seduski (47) and Izzy Geist-Salone (48) also shot in the 40s as did Brockway’s Sara Werner (49) and Punxsutawney’s Mauve Hanley (49) and Kiersten Riley (49).
Curwensville (3-3) is back in action today at Brockway.
DuBois—193
Alexas Pfeuffer 46, Sophia Seduski 47, Izzy Geist-Salone 48, Sarah Henninger 52. Other: Jordan Watt 61.
Punxsutawney—212
Kiersten Riley 49, Mauve Hanley 49, Neveah Parente 57, Katherine Crago 67.
Curwensville—242
Skylar Pentz 56, Megan McCracken 62, Abi Elensky 62, Izzy Stephens 62.
Brookville—246
Audrey Barrett 59, Karlee Stiver 61, Maeve Jordan 62, Lindsey Clinger 64.
Brockway—247
Sara Werner 49, Anna Brubaker 64, Julia Werner 67, Megan Ochs 67. Others: Sarah Huglar 68, Alexis Lawbaker 68.
Ridgway—253
Kait Amacher 55, Alexis Steis 61, Izzy Ehrensberger 67, Gabby Amacher 70.