BROOKVILLE — Curwensville’s Skylar Pentz shot a 56 Tuesday at Pinecrest Country Club to help the Lady Tide tie host Brookville 257-257.
“Skylar shot the best round of her life,” Curwensville head coach Mike Bookhamer said. “She’s only played about 10 rounds of golf ever. She is really coming along. Skylar is a hard, hard worker.”
Jensen Duke added a 65 for the Lady Tide, while Maize Hoover shot a 67 and Taylor Simcox scored 69.
Brookville’s Audrey Barrett led the Lady Raiders with a 61.
Curwensville is back in action Thursday, hosting an all-league AML meet.
Curwensville—257
Skylar Pentz 56, Jensen Duke 65, Maize Hoover 67, Taylor Simcox 69. Others: Megan McCracken 69, Abby Elensky 70.
Brookville—257
Audrey Barrett 61, Regan Ganoe 62, Karlee Stover 66, Rilee Kelley 68. Others: Taryn Hoffman 68, Lindsey Klinger 73.