CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville girls golf team opened its season Monday at Eagles Ridge Golf Course, hosting the first Allegheny Mountain League meet of the regular season.
The Lady Tide went 3-2 on the day, topping Brookville 265-292 and downing Brockway and Ridgway, which did not have enough girls for the team score.
Punxsutawney (219-265) and DuBois (225-265) beat Curwensville.
Jensen Duke led the Lady Tide with a 60. Lauren Tozer and Maizy Hoover each shot 65, while Briana Swindell rounded out the scorers for Curwensville with a 75.
Punxsutawney’s Brianna Hoover shot the low round of the day, scoring a 48.
Curwensville returns to action today, traveling to Clearfield.
Punxsutawney—219
Brianna Hoover 48, Kiersten Riley 56, Lizzie Sikora 62, Maeve Hanley 53. Others: Bella Martino 65, Nevaeh Parente 82.
DuBois—225
Sophia Seduski 66, Maddie Gray 54, Sarah Henninger 53, Alexas Pfeufler 52. Others: Isabella Geist-Salone 72, Jordan Watt.
Curwensville—265
Lauren Tozer 65, Maizy Hoover 65, Briana Swindell 75, Jensen Duke 60. Others: Hailey Conklin 82, Taylor Simcox 90.
Brookville—292
Audrey Barrett 66, Karlee Stiver 87, Rilee Kelly 71, Regan Ganoe 68.
Ridgway—DNS
Laney Gilmore 56, Kaitlyn Amache 68, Alexa Steis 84.
Brockway—DNS
Silvia Pisarchick 58.