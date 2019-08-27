PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Curwensville girls golf team dropped a 215-294 decision to host Punxsutawney Tuesday at the second AML meet of the season.
Briana Swindell led the Lady Tide with a 64. Hailey Conklin (74), Maizy Hoover (76) and Lauren Tozer (80) also scored for Curwensville.
Kiersten Riley led the Lady Chucks with a 50.
Curwensville slipped to 3-3 in AML action.
The Lady Tide are back in action Thursday at Brockway.
Punxsutawney—215
Kiersten Riley 50, Brianna Hoover 53, Maeve Hanley 55, Lizzie Sikora 57. Others: Bella Martino 61.
Curwensville—292
Briana Swindell 64, Hailey Conklin 74, Maizy Hoover 76, Lauren Tozer 80. Others: Taylor Simcox 84.