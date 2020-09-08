DUBOIS — The Curwensville girls golf team fell to host DuBois 208-277 in an Allegheny Mountain League meet Tuesday at Treasure Lake Golf Course.
Maize Hoover led the Lady Tide with a 64, while teammate Megan McCracken shot a 65. Taylor Simcox (68) and Abby Elensky (69) rounded out the scoring for the Lady Tide.
DuBois’ Alexa Pfeufer recorded the low score at the meet with a 43. Izzy Geist-Salone chipped in with a 52.
Curwensville dipped to 0-6-1 overall and and 0-5-1 in the AML.
The Lady Tide are back in action Thursday, hosting an AML meet.
DuBois—208
Alexa Pfeufer 43, Izzy Geist-Salone 52, Sarah Henninger 58, Sophia Seduski 61. Others: Maddie Gray 55, Rylee Werner 62, Jordy Watt 65, Anna Weible 67.
Curwensville—266
Maize Hoover 64, Megan McCracken 65, Taylor Simcox 68, Abby Elensky 69. Others: Izzy Stephens 70, Skylar Pentz 71.