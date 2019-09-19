PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Curwensville girls golf team lost to host Punxsutawney 196-249 at Thursday’s Allegheny Mountain League meet at Punxsutawney Country Club.

Jensen Duke led the Lady Tide with a 58. Briana Swindell carded a 60, while Lauren Tozer (65) and Haylee Conklin (66) rounded out the scoring for Curwensville.

Punxsutawney’s Maeve Handley fired a 47 to lead all golfers.

Curwensville is back in action Monday at Brookville.

Punxsutawney—196

Maeve Handley 47, Brianna Hoover 48, Lizzie Secora 50, Kiersten Riley 51. Others: Nevaeh Parente 62, Bella Martino 63.

Curwensville—249

Jensen Duke 58, Briana Swindell 60, Lauren Tozer 65, Haylee Conklin 66.

