PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Curwensville girls golf team lost to host Punxsutawney 196-249 at Thursday’s Allegheny Mountain League meet at Punxsutawney Country Club.
Jensen Duke led the Lady Tide with a 58. Briana Swindell carded a 60, while Lauren Tozer (65) and Haylee Conklin (66) rounded out the scoring for Curwensville.
Punxsutawney’s Maeve Handley fired a 47 to lead all golfers.
Curwensville is back in action Monday at Brookville.
Punxsutawney—196
Maeve Handley 47, Brianna Hoover 48, Lizzie Secora 50, Kiersten Riley 51. Others: Nevaeh Parente 62, Bella Martino 63.
Curwensville—249
Jensen Duke 58, Briana Swindell 60, Lauren Tozer 65, Haylee Conklin 66.