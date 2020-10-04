BROOKVILLE — Emma Rebar scored a pair of goals Saturday to lead the Curwensville girls soccer team to a 2-1 victory over host Brookville.

Rebar scored the only goal of the first half off a Chloe Davis assist, then got the game-winner with 14:13 left in the game.

Brookville had tied the contest just two minutes earlier.

Maura Bunnell made 11 saves for the Lady Tide, who improved to 4-1 with the win.

Curwensville hosts West Branch today.

Curwensville 2, Brookville 1

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Emma Rebar, C, (Chloe Davis), 18:29.

Second Half

2. Monnyer, B, (unassisted), 73:57.

3. Rebar, C, (unassisted), 75:47.

Shots: Curwensville 23, Brookville 12.

Saves: Curwensville (Maura Bunnell) 11, Brookville 9.

Corner kicks: Curwensville 2, Brookville 3.

