BROOKVILLE — Emma Rebar scored a pair of goals Saturday to lead the Curwensville girls soccer team to a 2-1 victory over host Brookville.
Rebar scored the only goal of the first half off a Chloe Davis assist, then got the game-winner with 14:13 left in the game.
Brookville had tied the contest just two minutes earlier.
Maura Bunnell made 11 saves for the Lady Tide, who improved to 4-1 with the win.
Curwensville hosts West Branch today.
Curwensville 2, Brookville 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Emma Rebar, C, (Chloe Davis), 18:29.
Second Half
2. Monnyer, B, (unassisted), 73:57.
3. Rebar, C, (unassisted), 75:47.
Shots: Curwensville 23, Brookville 12.
Saves: Curwensville (Maura Bunnell) 11, Brookville 9.
Corner kicks: Curwensville 2, Brookville 3.