DUBOIS — The Curwensville girls golf team fell to host DuBois 200-265 at Monday’s Allegheny Mountain League meet.
Sarah Henninger carded a 43 to lead DuBois.
Lauren Tozer (63), Maizy Hoover (64), Briana Swindell (66) and Taylor Simcox (72) scored for the Lady Tide,
Curwensville hosts the next AML meet Thursday at Eagles Ridge Golf Course.
DuBois—200
Sarah Henninger 43, Maddie Gray 45, Alexas Pfeufer 52, Sophia Seduski 60. Others: Rylee Warner 62, Isabella Geist Salone 66.
Curwensville—265
Lauren Tozer 63, Maizy Hoover 64, Briana Swindell 66, Taylor Simcox 72.