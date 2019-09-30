RIDGWAY — The Curwensville girls soccer team picked up a 4-1 victory Monday afternoon against host Ridgway.

Chloe Davis scored a goal and recorded two assists to lead the Lady Tide offense.

Breanne Spencer, Emma Rebar and Hailey Sheeder each scored a goal for Curwensville, which improved to 8-4 overall and 7-2 in league play.

Maura Bunnell made five saves for the Lady Tide, who return to action today at West Branch.

Curwensville 4, Ridgway 1

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Breanne Spencer, C, (unassisted), 15:33.

2. Chloe Davis, C, (unassisted), 28:47.

3. Emma Rebar, C, (Davis), 38:59.

Second Half

4. Hailey Sheeder, C, (Davis), 43:08.

5. Julia Jones, R, (unassisted), 69:24.

Shots: Curwensville 12, Ridgway 6.

Saves: Curwensville (Maura Bunnell) 5, Ridgway 7.

