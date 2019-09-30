RIDGWAY — The Curwensville girls soccer team picked up a 4-1 victory Monday afternoon against host Ridgway.
Chloe Davis scored a goal and recorded two assists to lead the Lady Tide offense.
Breanne Spencer, Emma Rebar and Hailey Sheeder each scored a goal for Curwensville, which improved to 8-4 overall and 7-2 in league play.
Maura Bunnell made five saves for the Lady Tide, who return to action today at West Branch.
Curwensville 4, Ridgway 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Breanne Spencer, C, (unassisted), 15:33.
2. Chloe Davis, C, (unassisted), 28:47.
3. Emma Rebar, C, (Davis), 38:59.
Second Half
4. Hailey Sheeder, C, (Davis), 43:08.
5. Julia Jones, R, (unassisted), 69:24.
Shots: Curwensville 12, Ridgway 6.
Saves: Curwensville (Maura Bunnell) 5, Ridgway 7.