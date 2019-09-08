Maura Bunnell hs
Buy Now

Bunnell

CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville girls soccer team shut out visiting Ridgway 3-0 on Saturday morning.

Haylee Mullins netted the only first-half goal, scoring on an assist from Madison Sheeder.

Chloe Davis and Breanne Spencer netted second-half goals for the Lady Tide, who improved to 2-0 overall and in league play.

Maura Bunnell made eight saves to record her second, straight shutout.

The Lady Tide host Redbank Valley today.

Curwensville 3, Redbank Valley 0

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Haylee Mullins, (Madison Sheeder), 29:30.

Second Half

2. Chloe Davis, (unassisted), 53:01.

3. Breanne Spencer, (unassisted), 62:57.

Shots: Ridgway 8, Curwensville 17.

Saves: Ridgway 6, Curwensville 9.

Corner kicks: Ridgway 3, Curwensville 4.