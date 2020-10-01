PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Curwensville girls soccer team shut out host Punxsutawney 5-0 on Thursday afternoon.

Emma Rebar scored two goals for the Lady Tide, while Chloe Davis recorded a goal and an assist.

Madison Sheeder and Jordan Turner also scored for the Lady Tide.

Maura Bunnell made six saves to record the shutout.

Curwensville (3-1) is back in action Saturday at Brookville.

Curwensville 5, Punxsutawney 0

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Jordan Turner, C, (Breanne Spencer), 8:03.

2. Emma Rebar, C, (unassisted), 10:02.

3. Chloe Davis, C, (unassisted), 10:59.

4. Madison Sheeder, C, (Davis), 24:03.

5. Emma Rebar, C, (unassisted), 32:59.

Shots: Curwensville 27, Punxsutawney 6.

Saves: Curwensville (Maura Bunnell) 6, Punxsutawney 13.

Corner kicks: Curwensville 4, Punxsutawney 2.

