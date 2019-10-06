PUNXSUTAWNEY — Emma Rebar scored a pair of first-half goals and Maura Bunnell stopped all five shots she faced to lead the Curwensville girls soccer team to a 4-0 victory over host Punxsutawney Saturday.
Rebar scored at 9:55 and 16:10 to give the Lady Tide a 2-0 lead.
Chloe Davis added a first-half tally at 29:54 and Breanne Spencer finalized the scoring with the day’s only second-half goal.
Curwensville improved to 9-5 with the win and travels to Brookville today.
Curwensville 4, Punxsutawney 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Emma Rebar, C, (unassisted), 9:55.
2. Reabr, C, (unassisted), 16:10.
3. Chloe Davis, C, (unassisted), 28:54.
Second Half
4. Breanne Spencer, C, (unassisted), 56:43.
Shots: Curwensville 25, Punxsutawney 5.
Saves: Curwensville (Maura Bunnell) 5, Punxsutawney 14.
Corner kicks: Curwensville 6, Punxsutawney 4.