Emma Rebar HS
ST. MARYS — Emma Rebar scored two goals and Chloe Davis had a goal and two assists to lead the Curwensville girls soccer team to a 3-0 victory over Elk County Catholic on Tuesday.

Davis had an unassisted tally at 15:30, then provided the helper on Rebar’s first goal at 28:32.

Rebar finalized the scoring eight minutes into the second half.

Maura Bunnell saved all 10 shots she faced to record the shutout.

Curwensville (1-0) returns to action Saturday, hosting Ridgway at 10.

Curwensville 3,

Elk County Catholic 0

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Chloe Davis, C, (unassisted), 15:30.

2. Emma Rebar, C, (Davis), 28:32.

Second Half

3. Rebar, C, (Davis), 48:00.

Shots: Curwensville 12, ECC 10.

Saves: Curwensville (Maura Bunnell) 10, ECC 5.

Corner Kicks: Curwensville 5, ECC 4.

