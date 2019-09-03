ST. MARYS — Emma Rebar scored two goals and Chloe Davis had a goal and two assists to lead the Curwensville girls soccer team to a 3-0 victory over Elk County Catholic on Tuesday.
Davis had an unassisted tally at 15:30, then provided the helper on Rebar’s first goal at 28:32.
Rebar finalized the scoring eight minutes into the second half.
Maura Bunnell saved all 10 shots she faced to record the shutout.
Curwensville (1-0) returns to action Saturday, hosting Ridgway at 10.
Curwensville 3,
Elk County Catholic 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Chloe Davis, C, (unassisted), 15:30.
2. Emma Rebar, C, (Davis), 28:32.
Second Half
3. Rebar, C, (Davis), 48:00.
Shots: Curwensville 12, ECC 10.
Saves: Curwensville (Maura Bunnell) 10, ECC 5.
Corner Kicks: Curwensville 5, ECC 4.