PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls basketball team fell to visiting Penns Valley 66-30 on Tuesday.

Kyleigh Kennedy led the Lady Mounties with 15 points. Camden Potter added nine.

P-O dropped to 2-11 overall and 0-7 in the Mountain League.

The Lady Mounties host Huntingdon on Friday.

Penns Valley—66

Collison 3 0-2 6, Montminy 7 0-0 17, Romig 6 0-0 12, Beben 2 0-0 4, Winkelblech 4 0-0 8, Martell 6 0-0 13, Welshans 1 2-2 4, Auman 0 0-0 0, Arney 1 0-3 2, Van Hages 0 0-0 0, Dinges 0 0-0 0, Goodwin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 2-7 66.

Philipsburg-Osceola—30

Bainey 0 0-0 0, Potter 2 5-6 9, Kennedy 6 3-4 15, Reed 0 2-2 2, Thorp 1 2-2 4, Butterworth 0 0-0 0, Pinto 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 12-14 30.

Three-pointers: Montminy 3, Martell.

Score by Quarters

Penns Valley 20 20 20 6—66

P-O 7 15 2 6—30

