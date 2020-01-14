PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls basketball team fell to visiting Penns Valley 66-30 on Tuesday.
Kyleigh Kennedy led the Lady Mounties with 15 points. Camden Potter added nine.
P-O dropped to 2-11 overall and 0-7 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Mounties host Huntingdon on Friday.
Penns Valley—66
Collison 3 0-2 6, Montminy 7 0-0 17, Romig 6 0-0 12, Beben 2 0-0 4, Winkelblech 4 0-0 8, Martell 6 0-0 13, Welshans 1 2-2 4, Auman 0 0-0 0, Arney 1 0-3 2, Van Hages 0 0-0 0, Dinges 0 0-0 0, Goodwin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 2-7 66.
Philipsburg-Osceola—30
Bainey 0 0-0 0, Potter 2 5-6 9, Kennedy 6 3-4 15, Reed 0 2-2 2, Thorp 1 2-2 4, Butterworth 0 0-0 0, Pinto 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 12-14 30.
Three-pointers: Montminy 3, Martell.
Score by Quarters
Penns Valley 20 20 20 6—66
P-O 7 15 2 6—30