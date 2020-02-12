WESTOVER — The Harmony girls basketball team jumped out to a 16-6 lead after one quarter Wednesday evening against visiting Johnstown Christian on the way to a 53-40 victory.
Sherri Kephart led the Lady Owls with 18 points, while Hannah Smith netted 14.
Harmony finished its season with a record of 5-17.
Johnstown Christian—40
Calasara 0 0-0 0, Hartman 5 2-2 17, Hostetter 4 0-0 8, Hunsberger 0 0-0 0, Huston 2 0-2 4, Hinton 0 0-0 0, Mack 1 0-0 2, Ressler 0 0-0 0, Sprankle 4 1-4 9. Totals: 16 3-8 40.
Harmony—53
To. Hauser 3 0-0 6, Tr. Hauser 1 3-4 5, Smith 2 10-10 14, Kephart 6 3-6 18, Price 1 0-0 2, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Schneider 2 2-4 6, Winings 1 0-0 2, Neff 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 18-24 53.
Three-pointers: Hartman 5; Kephart 3.
Score by Quarters
J’town Christian 6 7 11 16—40
Harmony 16 11 14 12—53