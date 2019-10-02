BELLEFONTE — The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team swept Bellefonte Wednesday evening, 25-20, 25-9 and 25-23.
Janey Johnson led the Lady Mounties at the service line with nine points, including three aces. She also had a team-high nine digs.
Kalista Butler recorded 15 assists, Kyleigh Kennedy notched seven kills and Paige Jarrett picked up three blocks.
P-O improved to 12-5 overall and 6-3 in the Mountain League,
The Lady Mounties also swept the jayvee game, 25-16 and 25-19 to improve to 9-5.
P-O hosts Huntingdon on Tuesday.