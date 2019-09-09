PHILIPSBURG — The Huntingdon girls soccer team shut out Philipsburg-Osceola 6-0 on Monday evening.
Allison Troup led the Lady Bearcats with two goals.
Jocelyn Hutton had 15 saves for the Lady Mounties, who slipped to 0-3.
“We started to make progress upfield on offense, but couldn’t get any shots,” P-O head coach Tom Petro said. “On the defensive side, the ladies are busy, but are improving as time goes by.
“Jocelyn continues to impress me as she continues to improve her game in net. We’re going to get where we need to be. It’s just taking some time to get there.
P-O travels to Clearfield on Wednesday.
Huntingdon 6-, P-O 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Greta Staley, 2:45.
2. Megan Lynn, 7:55.
3. Allison Troup, 9:30
Second Half
4. Corinne Reamer, 55:18.
5. Troup, 58:20.
6. Amanda Gwinn, 59:40.
Shots: Huntingdon 21, Philipsburg-Osceola 1.
Saves: Huntingdon (Mallory Woodward) 1. Philipsburg-Osceola (Jocelyn Hutton) 15.
Corner kicks: Huntingdon 5, Philipsburg-Osceola 0.