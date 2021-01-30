PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls basketball team fell to visiting East Juniata 36-19 on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Mounties fell behind 16-3 after one quarter and trailed 25-5 at the half.
Camden Potter paced P-O with 10 points.
The Lady Mounties, who dropped to 0-5 with the loss, host Penns Valley today.
East Juniata—36
Stuck 1 1-2 3, Feltman 3 1-2 7, Brubaker 2 0-0 4, Barrick 0 0-0 0, Naylor 2 3-6 7, Sankey 0 0-0 0, Hibbs 1 2-2 4, Ritzman 0 0-1 0, Robinson 4 0-0 11. Totals: 13 7-13 36.
Philipsburg-Osceola—19
Hutton 1 0-0 3, Potter 4 0-0 10, Sharrer 0 2-6 2, Thorp 2 0-0 4, Webster 0 0-3 0, Holencik 0 0-0 0, Butterworth 0 0-0 0, Reed 0 0-0 0, Wellings 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 2-9 19.
Three-pointers: Robinson 3; Hutton, Potter 2.
Score by quarters
East Juniata 16 9 0 11—36
P-O 3 2 5 9—19