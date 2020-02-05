PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls basketball team dropped a 65-19 decision to visiting Tyrone on Wednesday.
The Lady Eagles, who drained 11 3-pointers in the game, led 28-2 after one quarter.
Stephanie Ramsey hit five treys and paced Tyrone with 17 points.
Samantha Bainey scored six points to lead P-O, which fell to 4-17 overall and 0-13 in the Mountain League.
Tyrone improved to 15-2 overall with the win. The Lady Eagles, whose only two losses are to Bellwood-Antis, are 12-0 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Mounties finish their season Friday at Central.
Tyrone—65
Lewis 0 1-2 1, Ramsey 5 2-2 17, Fusco 1 0-0 2, Weston 0 0-0 0, Shaw 5 0-0 14, Getz 2 0-0 4, Saltsgiver 2 0-0 4, Parker 6 0-0 13, Gibbons 2 1-2 5, Jonder 0 0-0 0, Dry 0 0-0 0, Brodzina 1 0-0 3, Kohler 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 4-6 65.
Philipsburg-Osceola—19
Bainey 2 2-2 6, Bordas 1 2-2 5, Potter 2 0-0 4, Reed 1 0-0 2, Thorp 0 2-2 2, Pinto 0 0-0 0, Butterworth 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 6-6 19.
Three-pointers: Ramsey 5, Shaw 4, Parker, Brodzina; Bordas.
Score by Quarters
Tyrone 28 17 18 2—65
Philipsburg-Osceola 2 6 2 9—19