PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls basketball team dropped a 65-19 decision to visiting Tyrone on Wednesday.

The Lady Eagles, who drained 11 3-pointers in the game, led 28-2 after one quarter.

Stephanie Ramsey hit five treys and paced Tyrone with 17 points.

Samantha Bainey scored six points to lead P-O, which fell to 4-17 overall and 0-13 in the Mountain League.

Tyrone improved to 15-2 overall with the win. The Lady Eagles, whose only two losses are to Bellwood-Antis, are 12-0 in the Mountain League.

The Lady Mounties finish their season Friday at Central.

Tyrone—65

Lewis 0 1-2 1, Ramsey 5 2-2 17, Fusco 1 0-0 2, Weston 0 0-0 0, Shaw 5 0-0 14, Getz 2 0-0 4, Saltsgiver 2 0-0 4, Parker 6 0-0 13, Gibbons 2 1-2 5, Jonder 0 0-0 0, Dry 0 0-0 0, Brodzina 1 0-0 3, Kohler 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 4-6 65.

Philipsburg-Osceola—19

Bainey 2 2-2 6, Bordas 1 2-2 5, Potter 2 0-0 4, Reed 1 0-0 2, Thorp 0 2-2 2, Pinto 0 0-0 0, Butterworth 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 6-6 19.

Three-pointers: Ramsey 5, Shaw 4, Parker, Brodzina; Bordas.

Score by Quarters

Tyrone 28 17 18 2—65

Philipsburg-Osceola 2 6 2 9—19

Tags