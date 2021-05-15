TYRONE — The Philipsburg-Osceola softball team lost a 12-2 decision in five innings Saturday against host Tyrone.
The Lady Mounties were limited to just three hits.
London Cutler had a triple and scored a run for P-O. Emily Herr and Hannah Minarchick also had hits for P-O, which slipped to 8-6 overall and 6-6 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Mounties return to action today at Punxsutawney.
Philipsburg-Osceola—2
McDonald ss 3000, Cutler 2b 2110, Jarrett cf 1001, Minarchick lf 2010, Bryan 3b 2000, Ricketts dp 2000, Vaux rf 1000, Herr rf 1110, Taylor p 2001, Wayland p 0000, Williams c 2000, Simpson (flex) 1b 0000. Totals: 18-2-3-2.
Tyrone—12
M. Brodzina ss 3430, B. Pearson c 3121, E. Pearson 2b 2123, Reese cf 2110, M. Tuskovich 1b 3110, Beeman dp 3111, Lingenfelter 3b 3012, K. Brodzina rf 2110, T. Tuskovich ph 1000, Rockwell p 3224, Diebold (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 25-12-14-11.
Score by Innings
P-O 100 01— 2 3 1
Tyrone 425 01—12 14 1
Two outs in 5th inning when winning run scored.
Errors—Williams; Reese. LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 2, Tyrone 3. DP:—Philipsburg-Osceola 1. 2B—M. Brodzina, B. Pearson, Lingenfelter, K. Brodzina. 3B—Cutler. HR—Rockwell 2 (Solo, 2nd inning), (2 on, 3rd inning). SAC—Jarrett; B. Pearson. SB—M. Brodzina 2, E. Pearson 2. CS— E. Pearson (by Williams).
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Taylor—4 2/3 IP, 11 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Wayland—0+ IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Tyrone: Rockwell—5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Rockwell. LP—Taylor.