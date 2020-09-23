BELLEFONTE — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team dropped a 4-2 decision to host Bellefonte on Wednesday.
The Lady Mounties trailed 3-0 at the half on three goals from Lady Raider Madalyn Morelli.
P-O cut the deficit to 3-2 in the second half on goals from Schenley Farrell and Chloe Matson. Farrell scored on Olivia Hutton’s corner kick at 43:31, while Matson converted a penalty kick at 49:41.
But Bellefonte’s Kerri Shutika made it 4-2 at 51:46 to finalize the scoring.
“We made some adjustments at halftime and I thought we dominated the second half,” P-O head coach Tom Petro said. “We looked like a totally different team. I’m real proud of the girls. Not to take anything away from Bellefonte, because they played a very good game.”
P-O (0-6) is back in action Tuesday, hosting Central.
Bellefonte 4, P-O 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Madalyn Morelli, B, (unassisted), 0:41.
2. Morelli, B, (unassisted), 30:01.
3. Morelli, B, (unassisted), 33:30.
Second Half
4. Schenley Farrell, PO, (Olivia Hutton), 43:31.
5. Chloe Matson, PO, (penalty kick), 49:51.
6. Kerri Shutika, B, (unassisted), 51:46.
Shots: P-O 6, Bellefonte 11.
Saves: P-O (Paige Rishel, Kinley Bender) 7, Bellefonte (Addyson Manning) 2.
Corner kicks: P-O 3, Bellefonte 11.