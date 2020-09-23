BELLEFONTE — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team dropped a 4-2 decision to host Bellefonte on Wednesday.

The Lady Mounties trailed 3-0 at the half on three goals from Lady Raider Madalyn Morelli.

P-O cut the deficit to 3-2 in the second half on goals from Schenley Farrell and Chloe Matson. Farrell scored on Olivia Hutton’s corner kick at 43:31, while Matson converted a penalty kick at 49:41.

But Bellefonte’s Kerri Shutika made it 4-2 at 51:46 to finalize the scoring.

“We made some adjustments at halftime and I thought we dominated the second half,” P-O head coach Tom Petro said. “We looked like a totally different team. I’m real proud of the girls. Not to take anything away from Bellefonte, because they played a very good game.”

P-O (0-6) is back in action Tuesday, hosting Central.

Bellefonte 4, P-O 2

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Madalyn Morelli, B, (unassisted), 0:41.

2. Morelli, B, (unassisted), 30:01.

3. Morelli, B, (unassisted), 33:30.

Second Half

4. Schenley Farrell, PO, (Olivia Hutton), 43:31.

5. Chloe Matson, PO, (penalty kick), 49:51.

6. Kerri Shutika, B, (unassisted), 51:46.

Shots: P-O 6, Bellefonte 11.

Saves: P-O (Paige Rishel, Kinley Bender) 7, Bellefonte (Addyson Manning) 2.

Corner kicks: P-O 3, Bellefonte 11.

