RURAL VALLEY — The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team fell to West Shamokin in four sets Tuesday in the District 6 class 2A quarterfinals.
The Lady Mounties won the first set 27-25, but lost the next three by scores of 25-22, 25-18 and 25-19.
“Our kids played very hard tonight against a good opponent,” P-O head coach Dave Eckberg said. “We had a big lead in Game 2 and let it slip away. It was tough to recover from that. We are proud of the girls for their effort and accomplishments this season. We are proud of them all.”
Kyleigh Kennedy led the Lady Mounties at the net with nine kills and five blocks.
London Cutler added eight kills and scored 13 service points, including four aces.
Kalista Butler notched 20 assists and Janey Johnson recorded 14 digs.
Jayden Perks added four blocks.
P-O ends its season with a record of 23-8.