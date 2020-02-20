The Clearfield Alliance girls basketball team ended its season Thursday with a 27-21 win over Seeds of Faith.
Elizabeth Shimmel led the way with 15 points, six rebounds and three steals.
Skylynn Teats added six points and nine rebounds, while LeeAnn Graham netted five points for the Lady Crusaders, who finished with a record of 4-21
Seeds of Faith—21
Scherf 1 0-0 2, Alsippi 3 1-3 7, Overdorf 3 0-2 6, Santoro 2 0-0 4, Marquez 0 0-0 0, Fulmer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 1-5 21.
Clearfield Alliance—27
Graham 2 1-4 5, Teats 3 0-0 6, Shimmel 7 1-4 15, McTavish 0 1-5 1, Manno 0 0-0 0, Mann 0 0-0 0, Gallaher 0 0-0 0, Ramkawsky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 3-13 27.