WILLIAMSPORT — The Clearfield Alliance Christian School’s girls basketball team earned a 34-10 victory over host Williamsport Christian on Friday evening.
Elizabeth Shimmel led the Lady Crusaders with 14 points. LeeAnn Graham netted 12 points, six rebounds and four steals. Skylynn Teats added seven boards and four assists.
Clearfield Alliance, which improved to 1-7, hosts the Clearfield Alliance Tournament today.
CACS—34
Graham 6 0-0 12, Teats 1 0-0 2, Shimmel 6 2-2 14, McTavish 0 0-0 0, Manno 0 0-0 0, Mann 1 0-0 2, Gallaher 1 0-0 2, Ramkawsky 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 2-2 34.
Williamsport Christian—10
M. Henderson 1 0-0 2, Myer 0 0-0 0, A. Henderson 0 0-0 0, E. Henderson 2 1-3 5, Ferguson 0 1-4 1, Baker 1 0-2 2. Totals: 4 2-9 10.
Score by Quarters
CACS 8 6 14 6—34
Williamsport 4 3 1 2—10