BROOKVILLE — The Clearfield volleyball team picked up its first win of the season Monday evening, topping host Brookville in five sets. The Lady Bison won 12-25, 25-13, 25-13, 21-25 and 15-12.
Paige Rhine led the Lady Bison at the net with 10 kills and three blocks. Ruby Singleton recorded nine kills, three blocks and seven service points, while Olivia Bender added seven kills and notched seven service points.
Lauren Ressler registered 40 assists and 14 service points, while Alaina Fedder had 15 digs and three aces. Morgan Cheek added eight service points, Addie Ruiz picked up 7 and Cassie Eamigh notched 13 digs.
“It has been a long time coming, and I credit these girls coming in every night, working hard and committing to this program,” Clearfield head coach Sandy Bailor said “Tonight they finally were rewarded. Coach Kaskan, Coach Thorp and myself are very proud of these young ladies.”
The Lady Bison jayvee won 25-18, 25-10.
Clearfield (1-8) hosts Tyrone this evening.