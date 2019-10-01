TYRONE — Elle Smith scored just 15 seconds into Tuesday’s game against Tyrone and the Clearfield girls soccer team edged the Lady Eagles 2-1.
Riley Ryen added a goal, the eventual game-winner, on a direct kick at 25:01 to break a 1-1 tie.
Hayley Moore made seven saves for the Lady Bison, who improved to 8-3 overall and 6-3 in the Mountain League.
Clearfield hosts Bald Eagle Area on Thursday.
Clearfield 2, Tyrone 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Elle Smith, C, 0:15.
2. Avalyn Moore, T, (Eliza Vance), 23:25.
3. Riley Ryen, (direct kick), 25:01.
Shots: Clearfield 8, Tyrone 8.
Saves: Clearfield (Hayley Moore) 7, Tyrone (Rayann Walls) 6.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 3, Tyrone 6.