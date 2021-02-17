HYDE — Emma Hipps poured in a career-high 29 points to lead the Clearfield girls basketball team to a 53-44 win over DuBois Central Catholic on Wednesday.
Hipps was 5-of-9 from behind the arc.
Riley Ryen added 13 points and six assists to help the Lady Bison even their record at 8-8.
“It was a well-played game between two evenly matched teams,” Clearfield head coach Joey Castagnolo said.
Clearfield hosts Bellefonte today.
DuBois Central Catholic—44
Farley 1 0-0 2, Jacob 4 2-8 10, Frank 5 0-0 11, Risser 8 1-4 19, Ginther 0 0-0 0, Whipple 1 0-0 2, Case 0 0-0 0, Davidson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 3-12 44.
Clearfield—53
Ryen 2 3-4 13, Walker 1 1-2 3, Hipps 10 4-6 29, Rhine 0 0-0 0, Durandetta 0 0-0 0, Fedder 1 0-0 2, Kitchen 2 0-0 6. Totals: 16 8-12 53.
Three-pointers: Frank, Risser 2; Hipps 5, Kitchen 2.
Score by Quarters
DCC 11 4 20 9—44
Clearfield 12 12 12 17—53