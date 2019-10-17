MARTINSBURG — The Clearfield girls soccer team defeated Central 3-1 on Thursday.
Elle Smith scored a pair of goals and added an assist in the win.
Smith’s first was the only tally of the first half. It came at 18:19 off an Emma Hipps assist.
Smith assisted Lydia Brown at 67:09 of the second half to give Clearfield a 2-0 lead.
After Central cut its deficit to 2-1 at 76:23, Smith put it away a little over two minutes later. Brown assisted on the score.
Hayley Moore made five saves for Clearfield, which improved to 12-4-1 on the season.
The Lady Bison host Philipsburg-Osceola this evening at 7 p.m.
Clearfield 3, Central 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Elle Smith, CL, (Emma Hipps), 18:19.
Second Half
2. Lydia Brown, C, (Smith), 67:09.
3. Alyssa Bartley, C, (unassisted), 76:23.
4. Smith, CL, (Brown), 78:36.
Shots: Clearfield 12, Central 6.
Saves: Clearfield (Hayley Moore) 5. Central (Katheryn Longenecker) 9.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 3, Central 4.