MARTINSBURG — The Clearfield girls soccer team defeated Central 3-1 on Thursday.

Elle Smith scored a pair of goals and added an assist in the win.

Smith’s first was the only tally of the first half. It came at 18:19 off an Emma Hipps assist.

Smith assisted Lydia Brown at 67:09 of the second half to give Clearfield a 2-0 lead.

After Central cut its deficit to 2-1 at 76:23, Smith put it away a little over two minutes later. Brown assisted on the score.

Hayley Moore made five saves for Clearfield, which improved to 12-4-1 on the season.

The Lady Bison host Philipsburg-Osceola this evening at 7 p.m.

Clearfield 3, Central 1

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Elle Smith, CL, (Emma Hipps), 18:19.

Second Half

2. Lydia Brown, C, (Smith), 67:09.

3. Alyssa Bartley, C, (unassisted), 76:23.

4. Smith, CL, (Brown), 78:36.

Shots: Clearfield 12, Central 6.

Saves: Clearfield (Hayley Moore) 5. Central (Katheryn Longenecker) 9.

Corner kicks: Clearfield 3, Central 4.

