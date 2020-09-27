The Clearfield girls soccer team rallied from a three-goal deficit Saturday to tie Central 3-3.
The Lady Dragons scored all three of their goals in the first 18:40 of play, before Riley Ryen and Elle Smith found the back of the net for the Lady Bison to make the score 3-2 at the half.
Alayna Winters, who assisted on Smith’s goal, tied things up at 56:07.
Cayleigh Walker made 11 saves for the Lady Bison, who are now 4-2-1 on the season.
Clearfield is back in action Tuesday at Penns Valley.
Central 3, Clearfield 3
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Leah Johnson, CE, (unassisted), 1:29.
2. Averey Black, CE, 14:25.
3. Black, CE, 18:40.
4. Riley Ryen, CL, (unassisted), 27:10.
5. Elle Smith, CL, (Alayna Winters), 37:30.
Second Half
6. Winters, CL, (unassisted), 56:07.
Shots: Clearfield 12, Central 14.
Saves: Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 11, Central (Katlyn Longenecker) 9.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 3, Central 1.