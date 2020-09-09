MARTINSBURG — The Clearfield girls tennis team upped its record to 4-0 Wednesday with a 6-1 victory over Central. The Lady Bison won by the same score Tuesday at Tyrone.
The Lady Bison swept the singles matches against Central.
Kylie VanTassel, Lindsey Kerlin, Ally Gaines, Peyton Reese and Kirstie VanTassel all cruised to victory. Kerlin, Reese and Kirstie VanTassel all won their matches by 6-0, 6-1 scores.
Clearfield also won No. 1 doubles as Kirstie VanTassel teamed with Lauryn Kitchen for an 8-1 victory.
Kerlin, Gaines, Reese and Kirstie VanTassel picked up victories against Tyrone as well.
Clearfield also got a pair of doubles victories against the Lady Eagles.
Kitchen and Kendyhl Luzier won at No. 1 doubles, while Chloe Rowles and Lily Mercado picked up the victory at No. 2 doubles.
The Lady Bison, who are 2-0 in Mountain League competition, are back in action Tuesday, hosting Tyrone.
Clearfield 6, Central 1
Singles
1. Kylie VanTassel, CL, def. Tomi May, CE, 6-2, 6-1.
2. Lindsey Kerlin, CL, def. Ellen Kennedy, CE, 6-0, 6-1.
3. Ally Gaines, CL, def. Miranda Madden, CE, 6-2, 6-1.
4. Peyton Reese, CL, def. Ariande Madden, CE, 6-0, 6-1.
5. Kirstie VanTassel, CL, dec. Morgan Kennedy, CE, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Kirstie VanTassel-Lauryn Kitchen, CL, def. Violet Smith-Annabell Shippey, CE, 8-1.
2. Madison Kennedy-Ashlyn Renner, CE, def. Lily Mercado-Kate Olson, CL, 8-2.
Clearfield 6, Tyrone 1
Singles
1. Victoria Reese, T, def. Ky. VanTassel, CL, 7-5, 7-5.
2. Kerlin, CL, def. Rachel Stricek, T, 6-3, 8-7 (8-6).
3. Gaines, CL, def. Lydia Irvin, T, 6-4, 6-1.
4. Reese, CL, def. Ashlee Walk, T, 6-3. 6-2.
5. Ki. VanTassel, CL, def. Isabella Rhoades, T, 6-3. 6-4.
Doubles
1. Kitchen-Kendyhl Luzier, CL, def. Sarah Butina-Ashlyn McKinney, T, 8-6.
2. Chloe Rowles-Mercado, CL, def. Renee Van Prooyen-Lydia Seltzer, T. 8-5.