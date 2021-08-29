HYDE — The Clearfield girls soccer team was 15-3-1 last season, earning Mountain League and District 9 class 2A titles along the way. The Lady Bison enjoyed a 10-game winning streak to end the regular season and knocked off Karns City in the D-9 Championship to break the Lady Gremlins streak of eight straight titles (the previous four over the Lady Bison).
And Clearfield only lost one player to graduation from that team in Amanda Hazel.
“Losing Hazel to graduation will leave a big hole to fill,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “Not only was she a shutdown defender, she also provided an offensive threat on many of our set pieces. Amanda is continuing her soccer career at Penn State Altoona and we wish her the best.”
While replacing Hazel may be a tall order, Clearfield is certainly in good shape on the rest of the pitch with 13 returning letterwinners in seniors Lydia Brown and Emma Hipps, juniors Megan Hamm, McKenna Lanager, Abby Ryan, Riley Ryen, Elle Smith and Cara Turner and sophomores Taylor Hudson, Emily McCracken, Grace Natoli, Cayleigh Walker and Alayna Winters.
“We do have a solid group of girls that have been playing together for quite a long period of time.” Winters said. “The letterwinners in that group will have to continue to push themselves to the next level for us to reach our team goals. The team has done a lot of off-season training and you can see that in their play. They connect passes well and push each other.”
Brown and Hipps will be counted on as leaders for the Lady Bison.
“The seniors we have are the first girls to be with me since I took over the program,” Winters said. “With the knowledge and help that my two assistants, Jayme Spence and Richie Smith, provide, these girls have worked hard and learned a lot.
“Emma Hipps and Lydia Brown will be counted on to lead this group. Both girls have really developed into very good soccer players.”
Unfortunately for the Lady Bison, they will be without sophomore keeper Walker, who is currently injured and out for the season.
“We will really miss her,” Winters said. “Jaylee Gill will be taking over the keeper responsibilities. She has been working hard to get better and has received some game time in scrimmages.”
The defense in front of Gill will be mostly the same (minus Hazel) with Hamm, Turner, Natoli, and McCracken getting the bulk of the minutes. Ryan will also likely see some time on defense as well as her usual role in the midfield.
Joining Ryan in the midfield will be Brown, Hipps, Lanager and Winters.
Ryen and returning all-stater Elle Smith will handle the duties up top. Smith has scored 37 goals in each of her first two seasons and with 74 is already fourth on the all-time goal list at Clearfield.
But Winters says the Lady Bison have plenty of girls capable of filling the net.
“We feel that offensively we have a lot of weapons to score,” he said.
While the Lady Bison are loaded with returning experience, they do not have a lot of depth with just 17 healthy players.
“We only have one freshman, Katie Peacock, moving up this year,” Winters said. “That does limit our numbers to the point we won’t be able to field a JV team. That will hurt player develop and limit game time for some of the players, which is unfortunate.”
Winters is looking for Peacock as well as sophomores Kaylie Brown, Hudson, Kira Knox and Lexie Miller to contribute off the bench.
Goals for the Lady Bison are much the same as last year.
“We definitely want to compete for the Mountain League Championship and the District 9 title again this year,” Winters said. “There quite a few talented teams in the Mountain League this season and district-wise Karns City is a very talented team.
“We expect every team to give us their best game and we want to focus on one game at a time.”
Clearfield opens the season Sept. 7 at Philipsburg-Osceola.
Roster
Seniors
*Lydia Brown, *Emma Hipps.
Juniors
*Megan Hamm, *McKenna Lanager, *Abby Ryan, *Riley Ryen, *Elle Smith, *Cara Turner.
Sophomores
Kaylie Brown, Jaylee Gill, *Taylor Hudson, Kira Knox, Lexie Miller, *Emily McCracken, *Grace Natoli, Cayleigh Walker, *Alayna Winters.
Freshman
Katie Peacock.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
September
7—at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7:45 p.m. 9—Hollidaysburg. 11—at Brookville, 10 a.m. 13—DuBois, 4 p.m. 14—at Bald Eagle Area. 16—Tyrone. 20—at Bellefonte. 22—at Huntingdon. 27—at Curwensville, 4 p.m. 28—Penns Valley. 30—Philipsburg-Osceola, 4 p.m.
October
4—at Hollidaysburg. 6—Bald Eagle Area. 11—Clarion. 12—at Tyrone, 5:30 p.m. 14—Bellefpnte. 18—Huntingdon, 4 p.m. 20—at Penns Valley.
Matches begin at 6 p.m. unless noted